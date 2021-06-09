Politics Vučić congratulated Jokić: "We are proud of you" Today, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, congratulated Nikola Jokić on his being named the most valuable player in the NBA league. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, June 9, 2021 | 12:25 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

Nikola Jokić wins the NBA's Most Valuable Player Award for 2020-2021.



President Vucic wished Nikola Jokic to remain on the throne of the best basketball players and said that Serbia is proud of him.



"I cordially congratulate you on the MVP title. We are proud of you and the enormous effort, perseverance and fighting spirit you showed in every game, and we celebrate your success because you managed to be the best among the strongest," reads the congratulatory message from President Vučić.



He also wished that Jokić's prestigious recognition would be an incentive for all young talents in Serbia, which will return the golden glow of Serbian basketball and the place that belongs to Serbia in the world of that exceptional sport.



"I want you to remain on the throne of the best basketball players and for new generations to follow your example, in the hope that, both in your Sombor and in the whole of Serbia, you will succeed in passing on your knowledge and experience to new generations," the congratulatory message reads.



Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has won the 2020-21 NBA MVP award. He played 72 games, each in the season and averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists.