Politics Lajcak arrives to Pristina EU Special Representative for Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue in the Western Balkans Miroslav Lajcak begins a three-day visit to Kosovo today. Source: Beta Monday, March 1, 2021 | 09:00 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ ANDREJ CUKIC

He will visit Serbia on Wednesday and Thursday, March 3 and 4, while he will visit Montenegro on March 4 and 5.



During his stay in Pristina, Lajcak will meet with representatives of Kosovo's interim institutions and political parties, as well as with representatives of the European Union.