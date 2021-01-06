Politics Vučić arrived on Mount Athos: Merry Christmas Eve PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, arrived on Mount Athos, from where he wished merry Christmas Eve to the Orthodox believers. Source: B92 Wednesday, January 6, 2021 | 23:41 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

"Happy Christmas Eve from the magnificent Hilandar! I have just finished dinner on Christmas Eve with Abbot Methodius and I am preparing for the morning service with the brothers of the Hilandar Monastery," Vucic said.

"Near the sanctuary. It is impossible to explain how you feel on the Holy Mountain and in the moments when you are approaching Hilandar. I am especially grateful to the monastery brothers for the warm welcome and wonderful hospitality," Vucic wrote.