Politics The meeting of Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija and Vučić is over President Aleksandar Vučić held a meeting with political and institutional representatives of Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija. Source: B92 Wednesday, December 16, 2020 | 13:43

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Mining and Energy Zorana Mihajlović, as well as the Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija Petar Petković, and his predecessor and appointed Ambassador of Serbia to the USA Marko Djurić.



At the meeting, conclusions were reached on joint action to preserve all vital national interests in Kosovo and Metohija and the most important interests of the Republic of Serbia.



The public will be informed about all concrete conclusions in the next 72 hours, after additional consultations with all representatives of the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija, as well as relevant representatives of the international community, the statement said.