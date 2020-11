Politics Media: An emergency session of the Government has been convened An extraordinary session of the Government of Serbia will be held today at 1 pm, "Blic" has learned. Source: B92 Sunday, November 15, 2020 | 12:20 Tweet Share

After that, Prime Minister Ana Brnabić will address the public.



According to the allegations, the main topic of the session is new measures in the fight against coronavirus.