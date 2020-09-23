Politics The second round of dialogue in Brussels canceled due to Pristina? Next round of Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, scheduled for September 28, called into question by Pristina's refusal to discuss the Community of Serb Municipalities Source: Tanjug Wednesday, September 23, 2020 | 18:40 Tweet Share Depositphotos/Yarr65

European diplomatic sources told Tanjug that the next round of expert talks between Belgrade and Pristina, as well as the high-level meeting between Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and the Prime Minister of the Interim Institutions of Kosovo, Avdullah Hoti, are "still in question".



The problem, as it is unofficially stated, is Pristina's refusal to discuss the implementation of the agreement from 2013, which implies the formation of the Community of Serbian Municipalities.



Tanjug sources state that the EU told Pristina that it could not "choose what it will negotiate and what it will not", because it has already agreed to the designed agenda, which includes talks on the implementation of all unimplemented agreements from the Brussels Agreement.



Although the meeting between Vučić and Hoti is planned and announced for September 28, the European External Action Service says that they cannot announce that meeting at the moment.



Instead, they note that the dialogue at the expert and high level continues as soon as "everything is in place", i.e. as soon as the two sides agree.