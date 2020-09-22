Politics 0

Vucic and Brnabic with Grenell

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, will meet today in Belgrade with Richard Grenell

Foto: Epa / Chris Kleponis / POOL
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic will meet today in Belgrade with President Donald Trump's special envoy for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina

The meeting will be held at 2 pm, in the Palace of Serbia, after which the representatives of the two delegations will sign the Joint Statement.

Afterwards, statements for the media are planned, Office for Media relations of the President of the Republic of Serbia announced.

