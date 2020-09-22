Politics Vucic and Brnabic with Grenell The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, will meet today in Belgrade with Richard Grenell Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 22, 2020 | 09:14 Tweet Share Foto: Epa / Chris Kleponis / POOL

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic will meet today in Belgrade with President Donald Trump's special envoy for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina



The meeting will be held at 2 pm, in the Palace of Serbia, after which the representatives of the two delegations will sign the Joint Statement.



Afterwards, statements for the media are planned, Office for Media relations of the President of the Republic of Serbia announced.