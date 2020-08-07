Politics Vucic: "The situation is not easy for Serbia" President Aleksandar Vučić presents plans and programs for further development and the future of Serbia. Source: Tanjug Friday, August 7, 2020 | 11:31 Tweet Share EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC

As announced by the Office for Media of the President of the Republic, the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management, Branislav Nedimović, and the Minister of Health, Zlatibor Lončar, are also participating in the press conference at 11:00 in the Presidency of Serbia.



Vučić announced four topics he will talk about, two of which are political.



In addition, he stated that 3.519 people have been hospitalized since this morning.



"That is around 2.000 less than 10 days ago," Vucic says.



That data speaks in the best way about how much more favorable the situation is today than 10 or 15 days ago, President Vučić underlined in his address to the public.



"I said this not to say that it is time to relax, but to understand that we need to be more responsible and serious in our approach to the fight against infection, to protect citizens," he says.



He added that the majority of the dead are older, while there are significantly fewer young people, although they are certainly no exceptions.



He also stated that one part of the doctors must go to a vacation, in order to be ready for the fall. Then, according to him, it is important - because of the possible occurrence of coronavirus and flu virus simultaneously.



After the hospitals in Arandjelovac, Smederevska Palanka and Prokuplje, within 10 days, the renovation of hospitals in Vranje, Pirot, Kikinda and Ćuprija will begin, Vučić announces. He adds that the Clinic for Infectious Disease in Belgrade is also being renewed after 50 years.



"We achieved incomparably better and higher standards, and that's the standard we're trying to provide for our people," he says.



He also pointed out that other patients must be taken into account, as well as oncological, cardiovascular, as well as diabetics and other chronically ill patients.



He said that all urgent cases, oncological and chronic diseases, were admitted for treatment.



He especially mentioned the Oncology Institute, saying that for the first time we do not have a waiting list for the treatment of breast cancer, reminding that we used to wait a long time for treatment.



He pointed out that it is important to perform the necessary surgeries as soon as possible.

In addition to the announcement about the presentation of the plans, Vučić posted photos on Instagram yesterday, which show that, as he stated, he is analyzing the results on the terrace of the Presidency and preparing plans and programs, which he will present.

On Kosovo

"It is important for us to respect the four freedoms, that is important for the survival of the Serbian people," he says.



According to Vučić, the Law on the Protection of KLA Values is an additional harassment of the Serb population.



The president states that Pristina also has the support of the international community.



"Just say that you don't want to talk and negotiate, it would be fairer. The situation is not easy for us. Everyone says that the only solution is the recognition of Kosovo and that there is no other solution. What we ask and ask people to understand is the difficult position we are in", he explains.



As he further states, Germany and the United States will not withdraw the recognition of Kosovo.



"The Serbian side will demand the fulfillment of the agreement from 2013 - the formation of the Union of Serbian Municipalities. We will not leave the dialogue," he says.

"For me, Operation 'Storm' is the biggest ethnic cleansing in Europe since World War II"

"I tried not to say anything bad about those who go to the 'Storm' celebration," Vucic said, explaining that Serbia and Republika Srpska had a day of mourning, while there was a celebration in China. As he further states, Milosevic's departure will not bring anything good.



"On their six top portals, 1.014 texts were published against me. If you tell me that it was accidental and that it was not organized - I have been in politics for a long time for such stories to pass. Belgrade thought we would be more Europeans if we flatter and distance ourselves from the national interests of Serbia", Vučić says and adds:



"To support this act - it is not in my mind at all. To drag Serbia into the celebration of the Storm - we will not participate in it. To say that the Storm was not ethnic cleansing? I will not say that. For me, the Storm is the greatest ethnic cleansing in Europe since World War II. We got that Serbs are not united."



As he states, it's okay to make efforts to achieve reconciliation, but not to celebrate,



"Let those who celebrated explain that gesture to the people," Vucic says.