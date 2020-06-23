Putin publicly congratulated Vucic on his convincing victory
President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, arrived this morning on a two-day visit to Moscow, where he met face to face with the President of Russia, Vladimir PutinSource: B92, Tanjug
In front of the Russian public, live in front of the cameras, Putin congratulated Vucic on his convincing victory in the elections.
Prior to that, the conversation between the two presidents was held in private, behind closed doors.
Vucic was met at the airport in Moscow by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Alexander Grushko, and the Ambassador of Serbia to Russia, Miroslav Lazanski.
The importance of the tête-à-tête meeting between the Serbian and Russian leaders was clearly announced during last week's visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. After that meeting, which, as Lavrov said, was organized due to the upcoming meeting of representatives of Belgrade and Pristina in the White House, Vucic said that he "received certain assessments from the Russian foreign minister, which worried him as president, regarding various plans" and the idea of resolving the Kosovo crisis.
"We do not want everyone to be consulted and asked without anyone asking Russia. Russia has always supported Serbia, in accordance with the decisions of the UN General Assembly to conduct a dialogue under the auspices of the EU," Vucic said, announcing that he would exchange views, experiences and knowledge about events and relations on the international scene with President Putin.
Vucic previously posted a photo from the plane on his Instagram profile "buducnostsrbijeav" on the way to Moscow: "Preparations before an important meeting", he wrote below the photo from the plane.
Vucic will attend the Moscow Victory Day Military Parade tomorrow on the occasion of marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over fascism in the Second World War, it is stated in the announcement.
"Rusija poštuje Srbiju! Veoma sam zahvalan predsedniku Putinu na pažnji koju posvećuje našoj zemlji. Imali smo vrlo srdačan i vrlo dobar razgovor i veoma sam zadovoljan njegovom sadržinom. Razgovarali smo o svim ključnim pitanjima, političkim, pre svega o KiM, ali i celokupnoj regionalnoj situaciji i odnosima u svetu. Osim o političkim odnosima, koji su veoma bliski između naše dve zemlje, dobio sam određene savete, ali i dobre analize od predsednika Putina. Naša ekonomska saradnja je dobra, u prva tri meseca uprkos korona virusu imamo uvećanje naše trgovinske razmene od sedam odsto u odnosu na prošlu godinu, što je gotovo neverovatno. Razgovarali smo i o tome šta još možemo da uradimo u okviru naše ekonomske saradnje i o velikom projektu koji obavljaju ruske železnice u našoj zemlji i o novim mogućnostima saradnje u budućnosti. Predsednik Putin potvrdio je svoj dolazak u oktobru u Srbiju, to će biti veličanstveno i to govori o našim dobrim odnosima." - Predsednik Republike Srbije Aleksandar Vučić nakon sastanka sa predsednikom Ruske Federacije Vladimirom Putinom. 🇷🇸🇷🇺