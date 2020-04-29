Politics Maja Gojkovic ousts DJB MPs: "This is a serious state" Parliament Speaker Maja Gojkovic expelled three DJB's MPs from the Parliament session because they did not want to wear masks and gloves in the assembly hall Source: Beta Wednesday, April 29, 2020 | 13:26 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG / ZORAN ZESTIC / an

Gojkovic interrupted Prime Minister Ana Brnabic's speech on the election campaign and asked MPs Sasa Radulovic, Branko Stamenkovic and Vojin Biljic of DJB (Dosta je bilo - "It's Enough - Restart") to abide by protective measures and put on masks and gloves that they, like everyone else, could take at the entrance to the building.



"You came to make the incident. Put on masks and gloves; there is no discussion of government measures, walk out of the Parliament building if you do not respect the measures," the chairwoman said.



After not giving them a word to explain their behavior, DJB MPs left the assembly.



"The rules apply to everyone. This is a serious state," Gojkovic said as MPs walked out.