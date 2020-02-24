Politics Bojan Kostres: Everyone who wants to defeat Vucic has to participate on the elections LSV Secretary General Bojan Kostres welcomed the decision of the Together for Serbia (ZZS) party to run in the local elections in Sabac Source: Beta Monday, February 24, 2020 | 09:24 Tweet Share

Secretary General of the League of Social Democrats of Vojvodina (LSV) Bojan Kostres said that taking part in the polls was the only way to oppose the current government.



According to this statement, Kostres said that "the boycott of the elections is reducing the number of turnout and, therefore, enabling a greater number of MPs to the Serbian Progressive Party".



"Everyone who wants to defeat Aleksandar Vucic has to vote. We may not defeat him in this election, but we can free some local governments, as we did in the first phase of (Slobodan) Milosevic's overthrow," Kostres said in a statement for the public.



According to him, if higher turnout of opposition voters is ensured, "Vucic will fall below 40 percent" and "he will not be able to form a government on his own".



"And that is just the first step. The Vojvodina front will try to do just that with other pro-European political parties, movements and individuals. We do not want to retreat, we are going to wage a political fight, institutionally and legally, even though we are aware that the conditions are not perfect. Sitting at home gives Vucic the power and we don't want it," Kostres concluded.