Politics Macron's "plotting" with Serbia and Kosovo - UN the only place for reaching solution Talks on the status of Kosovo cannot be conducted or concluded in the Brussels format, but the entire outcome would have to take place at the UN, Sputnik says. Source: Sputnik Wednesday, February 19, 2020 | 10:30

The portal recalls that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in Munich that Kosovo status could not be discussed until Pristina abolishes taxes against central Serbia. However, Sputnik recalls that this requires a new United Nations decision.



Dragomir Andjelkovic, a political analyst, explains to Sputnik that a new status solution could only be made if approved by the UN Security Council, and only if Serbia agrees with such an epilogue. The Brussels dialogue does not anticipate status issues, but rather technical issues and is a status-neutral format.



"If status was discussed in any format and there was some status solution, the United Nations is certainly the only place that would have to cover such a possible deal with the new Resolution", Andjelkovic claims.



Whether Serbia is ready to talk about status or not is one thing, adds Sputnik's interlocutor, adding that the UN is the umbrella institution upon which the definitive confirmation of such an attitude depends. "As far as status negotiations are concerned, I think they can be acceptable, but provided that all outstanding issues in the Balkans, including the issue of Republika Srpska, are discussed. So then we would consider a new international conference that would include resolving Kosovo's status, but also the future of Republika Srpska. That, in principle, might be acceptable", Andjelkovic said.



It would be clearer in what direction things are actually developing after the Macron Summit for Kosovo and Metohija recently announced by the French President.

Macron's cuisine

Namely, French President Emmanuel Macron urged Belgrade and Pristina to continue dialogue on normalizing relations. The dialogue, launched in 2011 under the auspices of the European Union (EU), three years after Kosovo declared independence, has stalled since November 2018, as relations between Belgrade and Pristina worsened.



Macron's call comes weeks after a government led by Albin Kurti, formerly the leader of the opposition, was formed in Kosovo. That government is in charge of dialogue with Belgrade.



The French leader suggested organizing a Paris Summit in cooperation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, "a summit with the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia", with the aim of reviving the dialogue.



Still, even if a status agreement were hypothetically discussed in these talks, nothing could come to life without the full consent of Serbia, but also of Russia and China within the UN Security Council.