Politics German MPs proud of 13 withdrawn recognitions of Kosovo's independence Armin Paulus Hampel is proud of the authorities in Serbia which have succeeded in persuading as many as 13 states to revoke Kosovo's recognition of independence Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 15, 2019 | 09:32 FOTO: TANJUG / ZORAN ZESTIC / bb

Head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Alternative for Germany (Alternative für Deutschland, AfD) in the Bundestag, Hampel, also emphasized the fact that today there are also Nobel Prize winners supporting Serbia.



"We remain firm as a party and a parliamentary group in the Bundestag in our position that Kosovo's independence is as illegal as NATO's intervention", Hampel said after speaking with Vice President of the Serbian Progressive Party and Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Marko Djuric.



Hampel, who is a federal MP, is pleased that Serbia has many friends today.



"Serbia had more enemies than friends, and today, not only our party, but also Nobel Prize winners are among Serbia's friends", Hampel said, adding that Serbia's future is in good hands.



Djuric thanked Hampel and his colleagues for their support and genuine concern for the difficult position of the Serbian people and the Serbian Orthodox Church in Kosovo and Metohija, and for the principled commitment to respecting the territorial integrity of internationally recognized countries.



"Serbia is interested in establishing dialogue and improving relations with Germany in all fields", Djuric said.



"It is important for us that a different voice is heard from Germany", Djuric said, adding that he is sure that today's dialogue represents an introduction to deepening cooperation and sharing opportunities across the region and Europe together.