Politics Vucic will meet with Grenell and Palmer Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic meets on Thursday with Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Belgrade-Pristina dialogue Richard Grenell Source: Tanjug Wednesday, October 9, 2019 | 16:02 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/ Koca Sulejmanovic

According to the press service of the President of the Republic, the meeting starts at 2 pm.



Newly appointed Special Envoy Richard Grenell will be in Pristina on Wednesday, along with State Department Special Representative Matthew Palmer.



This was posted on Twitter by US Ambassador to Pristina, Philip Kosnett.



"U.S. support to Kosovo and Serbia in the Dialogue process requires teamwork: Special Presidential Envoy Grenell and State Department Special Representative Matt Palmer together in Berlin. Both will visit Kosovo", Kosnett wrote.