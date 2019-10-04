Politics Trump appointed Special Envoy for the Belgrade-Pristina negotiations Donald Trump had appointed Richard Grenell, US Ambassador to Germany, as U.S. Special Envoy for Belgrade-Pristina negotiations Source: Tanjug Friday, October 4, 2019 | 07:24 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/Salvatore Di Nolfi

The White House had announced Grenell's appointment to this post. His nomination for that position has to be confirmed by the Senate, according to the Voice of America. According to the Washington Times, Grenell should perform both functions: "He will remain in that role while he leads the U.S. in helping Serbia and Kosovo settle longstanding tensions".



Washington Times adds that Trump made this decision and appointed Grenell for this assignment late last night.



Richard Grenell has served as US Ambassador to Germany sine May 8, 2018.



Mr. Grenell has an extensive experience in political communication as he was serving for almost two decades as chief advisor for communication to the officials on federal, state, local and international level.