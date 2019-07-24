Politics Haradinaj chose not to answer prosecution's questions: "I'm ready for the elections" At the Specialist Chambers for War Crimes in the Hague, interrogation of an outgoing Kosovo's Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj ended without him saying a word Source: Beta, Tanjug Wednesday, July 24, 2019 | 16:45 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Michael Corder

Radio Free Europe reports that Haradinaj remained silent during the interrogation.



Haradinaj told reporters after coming out of the Specialist Chambers that he was there as a suspect but had been advised by the prosecution not to answer to any questions.



"“I came here as a suspect to meet my legal obligation under a summons from the prosecution. I was advised not to answer any questions. I met my obligation to the court. I have no other obligations,” he said after leaving the Special Chambers.



"I chose not to answer to any questions. The law forbids me to discuss the issues I was asked. I return ready for the elections", Haradinaj concluded, pointing out that he was not informed what was his case about.



According to Pristina's media, when asked whether he will be charged with the indictment, Haradinaj said that he does not expect that to happen, but that he should not speculate on this. He stayed with the prosecution for an hour.



The journalists were not allowed to be present during interrogation, as the investigation is closed for the public.



The crimes he is accused of are not revealed, as the Prosecution refuses to disclose information, stressing that the investigation is not public.



Former Kosovo Parliament Speaker and war-time KLA spokesman and general staff member Jakup Krasniqi was at the Specialist Chambers as well, some 20 minutes prior to Haradinaj, and his interrogation is also over for today, given that the interrogations last for three days as a rule.



Specialist Chambers, led by the US Prosecutor Jack Smith since September 2018, is responsible for investigating war crimes committed on Kosovo and Metohija for the period from 1998 to 2000.