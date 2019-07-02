Politics Thaci: You should not ignore the requests of Albanians from "Presevo Valley" Kosovo President Hashim Thaci called on the MPs in Kosovo Parliament not to ignore the requests of the Albanians residing in the three Serbian municipalities. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, July 2, 2019 | 14:12 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

On his Facebook profile, he announced the facsimile of the resolution proposal that he yesterday submitted to the MPs, pertaining to the issue of annexing so-called Presevo Valley to Kosovo, which the MPs hadn't even taken into consideration.



Thaci appealed to the MPs that it is their duty to support the requests of the Albanians residing in the three mentioned municipalities (Presevo, Medvedja, Bujanovac).



On yesterday's extraordinary session of Kosovo Parliament, this resolution on the rights of the Albanians from Presevo, Bujanovac and Medvedja, presented in 13 paragraphs, was not adopted due to the lack of quorum.