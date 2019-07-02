Politics 0

Thaci: You should not ignore the requests of Albanians from "Presevo Valley"

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci called on the MPs in Kosovo Parliament not to ignore the requests of the Albanians residing in the three Serbian municipalities.

Source: Tanjug
Share
EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

On his Facebook profile, he announced the facsimile of the resolution proposal that he yesterday submitted to the MPs, pertaining to the issue of annexing so-called Presevo Valley to Kosovo, which the MPs hadn't even taken into consideration.

Thaci appealed to the MPs that it is their duty to support the requests of the Albanians residing in the three mentioned municipalities (Presevo, Medvedja, Bujanovac).

On yesterday's extraordinary session of Kosovo Parliament, this resolution on the rights of the Albanians from Presevo, Bujanovac and Medvedja, presented in 13 paragraphs, was not adopted due to the lack of quorum.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Brnabic: We warned them

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic stated today that Belgrade has been warning for seven months on the possible consequences of Prishtina's tariffs imposition

Politics Monday, July 1, 2019 15:27 Comments: 5
Tanjug, Sava Radovanović

"Future of Serbia is in EU"

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and Prime Minister of the Republic of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel assessed today that the two countries have very good relations and share

Politics Friday, May 31, 2019 16:30 Comments: 1
(Tanjug)
page 1 of 27 go to page