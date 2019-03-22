Politics Serbian FM meets with Uruguayan counterpart First Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic has met with his Uruguayan counterpart Rodolfo Nin Novoa. Source: srbija.gov.rs Friday, March 22, 2019 | 15:16 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

The meeting took place in Montevideo, the Serbian government announced.

According to this, they "expressed mutual interest in intensifying contacts at all levels, primarily economic cooperation, and exchange of experiences in the area where positive experiences can be transferred."



Novoa informed Dacic with Uruguay's views on the Venezuelan crisis, their initiatives in cooperation with other countries, especially Mexico, stressing that it is necessary to respect international law and the principle of non-interference in internal affairs.



During his stay in Montevideo, Dacic visited the Centenario Stadium and the Football Museum where, in the presence of senior officials and representatives of authorities and prominent athletes, he received a symbolic gift – a copy of the football used during the first World Cup.