Politics "Mutual recognition between Kosovo and Serbia this year" An unnamed US official says his government's position is that "utual recognition between Kosovo and Serbia" should happen this year. Source: Beta Tuesday, March 5, 2019 | 14:02

This would be achieved as part of "a comprehensive agreement," Beta agency is reporting, citing Pristina-based daily Koha Ditore.

He added that the US "cannot offer guarantees to Kosovo that borders will not be changed and that the document would not mention this."



The unnamed official is further quoted as telling the Albanian language newspaper that it was "up to the two sides to move toward an agreement that they want," but that the US "will not accept any agreement."



"Despite the dangers and implications of border changes in the Balkans, as one of the options, the US official said no one should be afraid of dialogue and its outcome," the article said.



He added that given the positions of the two sides, it won’t be easy to reach an agreement and that greater commitment to the process is required. He repeated several times that the comprehensive agreement must conclude with mutual recognition and that “this has been made clear to Serbian President Vucic too”.



The official reportedly "repeated several times that the comprehensive agreement must conclude with mutual recognition and that this has been made clear to Serbian President Vucic too."