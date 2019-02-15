Politics "We are going to dialogue for recognition of Kosovo" Co-chair of the Pristina team for dialogue with Belgrade Fatmir Limaj says Kosovo "is going to the dialogue to gain recognition." Source: Tanjug Friday, February 15, 2019 | 10:28 Tweet Share (EPA, file, illustration)

He told RTK last night that everyone should be clear that the status of Kosovo will not be negotiated.

"We are going to the dialogue for recognition. Of course, there are other topics that have remained open. The Serb side, of course, can start a topic," said Limaj.



Pristina's team for the continuation of the dialogue with Belgrade confirmed yesterday a platform for the further course of the process, which will today be submitted to parliament, and then presented to the public.