Politics Works on NCR campus in Belgrade to start in April Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said in Atlanta on Tuesday that an agreement has been reached with the management of company NCR. Source: srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, January 30, 2019 | 09:53 Tweet Share Brnabic at NCR in Atlanta (Tanjug)

According to the Serbian government, NCR, which operates in Serbia, will build a campus in New Belgrade's Blok 42, with the works slated to start in April.

This is an investment worth USD 90 million, Brnabic said and added that 4,200 people should be employed by the end of the construction works.



She stated that it is very important that the NCR be satisfied in Serbia, that they always have new investment plans, new technologies and that they are ready for cooperation with educational institutions, which is very important for the institutions of Serbia because the government policy is transformation of the economy to a knowledge and innovation-based economy.



According to Brnabic, the companies that invest in education and intellectual property created in Serbia are important for our country, that is, those who invest in products that are made with our knowledge and exported as whole products, with the existing added value.



NCR is a good example for this, she pointed out, and noted that this is one of the leading companies in the world and at the same time is a good advertisement for Serbia and for other companies to come.



Brnabic added that one of the topics discussed with the top management of this company was the strategy of the Serbian government.



Since 1 January, Serbia has special tax incentives if companies invest in research, development and innovation, and I hope that the NCR will continue to expand its operations in Serbia, and that there will be other companies too, the prime minister underlined.



In addition, we invest €94 million in universities and institutes alone, from equipment to infrastructure, and in a few years, if we continue like this, we will surely make Serbia stand out among the countries in the region, and hopefully also as a country of innovation in Europe, the Prime Minister stated.



Brnabic visited the NCR campus in Atlanta, by which she wrapped up her visit to the United States.