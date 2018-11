Politics Serbian president grateful to French ambassador President Aleksandar Vucic thanked France for the message of respect for the Serb victims of the Great War, which was conveyed by Ambassador Frederic Mondoloni. Source: Tanjug Monday, November 12, 2018 | 11:26 Tweet Share Aleksandar Vucic (Tanjug, file)

"Thanks to Ambassador Mondoloni for the wonderful words and respect he showed for the Serb victims," Vucic wrote on Twitter.

"Serbia will welcome President Macron in a magnificent manner," added Vucic.