Politics "Economic integration vital to region of Western Balkans" Reforms implemented by the government "represent the right path leading to the improvement of society, strengthening of institutions and economic progress." Source: srbija.gov.rs Monday, October 22, 2018 | 16:31

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic said this on Monday at the opening session of the 18th Serbian Economic Summit, the government is reporting.

Dacic "expressed the belief that an efficient public sector, qualified labour force, developed infrastructure and easier access to finance sources are the pillars on which long-term economic development is based."



For that we have taken the hard but necessary measures. We stabilised public finances, established a balance between state revenues and expenditures and turned the worrying recession into a stable economic growth, he stressed.



He recalled that through the Europe 2020 Strategy, the European Union has set smart, sustainable and inclusive growth as a priority.



Although "Europe 2020" is aimed at the member states and the common goals of the European Union, Serbia, as a candidate country that is not obliged to do so, has adopted a series of acts that have taken the direction outlined in this document. Of course, approaching the European Union is of indisputable importance for us, but we primarily did this because these priorities are also our national interest, Dacic said.