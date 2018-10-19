Politics Serbia "appreciates Slovakia's stance on Kosovo" Prime Minister Ana Brnabic underlined on Friday that Serbia highly appreciates Slovakia's partnership and support on the country's path to EU membership. Source: srbija.gov.rs Friday, October 19, 2018 | 15:18 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

During her meeting in Belgrade on Friday with Slovak Deputy Prime Minister for Investments and Information Richard Rasi, Brnabic also informed the Slovak minister about "the latest provocations and unacceptable actions of the provisional institutions of self-government in Pristina."

The Serbian government announced this in a press release on its website, and added that the prime minister "stressed that Serbia appreciates the principled and consistent position of Slovakia on the non-recognition of unilaterally declared independence of Kosovo andMetohija."



Rasi "underlined that the policy and support of Slovakia towards the territorial integrity of Serbia remains unchanged," and announced new projects and strategy for further improvement of cooperation, especially in the field of digitization and development of information technologies.



The interlocutors assessed that security in the field of high technologies is very important, and expressed readiness to further develop cooperation in this field.