Politics "If PM signed migrant deal, hang her right next to Vucic" Member of the Serbian Assembly from the opposition Dveri Srdjan Nogo has made death threats against Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and President Aleksandar Vucic. Source: B92, Prva TV Thursday, October 18, 2018 | 11:40 Tweet Share Srdjan Nogo (screen capture)

"I've said it publicly, she should be hanged at Terazije (central Belgrade square)."

The reason for making such threats, Nogo said, was learning that Brnabic had "initialed the Dublin Regulation - based on which 1.2 million migrants will be delivered to Serbia."



"(According to) the data I already have, she has already initialed the Dublin Regulation on the orders of Croatia, since she and her brother are collaborators of the Croatian service," Nogo said, adding that the prime minister of Serbia is also a freemason.



"Let Ana Brnabic sue me," Nogo said, adding that when Brnabic was elected as Serbia's prime minister, he asked whether "security assessment" concerning her had ever been done.



"The Croats promised her, her and her brother, every safety, that she could defect to Croatia, and have all the protection. Because if she had initialed the Dublin Regulation, those one millions and two hundred thousand migrants can be delivered to Serbia. Then we're done for... Now, let both Aleksandar Vucic and Ana Brnabic hear this: if she initialed it, Ana Brnabic should be at once hanged at Terazije. Immediately, with Aleksandar Vucic next to her. Let it go out into the public that I said that," Nogo concluded.