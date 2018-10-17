Politics Putin's upcoming visit "confirms traditional friendship" President Vladimir Putin’s visit, at the invitation of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, in January next year, is a great honor for Serbia. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, October 17, 2018 | 09:11 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic assessed this in Tuesday's meeting with Ambassador of Russia to Serbia Aleksandr Chepurin, held in Belgrade.

Brnabic said that this would be an exceptional opportunity for the cooperation of our countries to consolidate and confirm the traditional friendship of the two peoples, stressing that it is expected that several agreements will be signed that will more closely regulate certain areas of bilateral cooperation.



Ambassador Chepurin expressed his satisfaction with the continuity of the dialogue, cooperation and exchange of visits at the highest level, reminding also of the recent very successful visit of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to Russia.



The officials discussed cooperation in the field of economy, energy stability and culture, as well as the Serbian-Russian Intergovernmental Committee on Trade, Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, which will be held in Belgrade in November this year.



Brnabic took the opportunity to express her gratitude for the firm and consistent support of Russia to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Serbia and our constructive approach in finding a compromise and durable solution for the issue of Kosovo and Metohija.