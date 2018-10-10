Politics Serbia and Kazakhstan sign bilateral agreements Representatives of the governments of Serbia and Kazakhstan signed on Tuesday in Astana several interstate agreements. Source: srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, October 10, 2018 | 12:31 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

This took place in the presence of President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakydzhan Sagintayev, the Serbian government announced.

The memorandum on cooperation and exchange of experiences in the field of construction was signed by Deputy Prime and the Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Zorana Mihajlovic and Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Genis Kasimbek.



Mihajlovic and Kasimbek also signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the competent authorities of Serbia and Kazakhstan in the field of air traffic.



The Deputy Prime Minister said that the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation in Construction is important because of the exchange of experiences in this field.



The agreement on cooperation in the fight against crime was signed by Minister of Defence Aleksandar Vulin and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov.



The Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Youth and Sport of Serbia and the Ministry of Development of Kazakhstan in the field of youth policy was signed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications Rasim Ljajic and Minister of Social Development of Kazakhstan Darhan Kaletayev.



Minister of Defense Aleksandar Vulin met on Tuesday with Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan Nurlan Jermekbaev on the sidelines of a two-day visit by the delegation of Serbia led by President Vucic.



Vulin pointed to the extraordinary cooperation of the two countries in different areas, primarily thanks to the good personal relations of the presidents of Serbia and Kazakhstan.



The interlocutors expressed their satisfaction with the first official meeting, and during the meeting they discussed the situation and prospects for the development of military-military and military-technical cooperation.



Also, Jermekbaev showed interest in the experience of our peacekeepers from a multinational operation in Lebanon, because Kazakhstan will soon be sending a mission to that mission.



Vulin sent an invitation to his Kazakh counterpart to visit Serbia, while Jermekbai welcomed the participation of representatives of the armed forces of Kazakhstan at the upcoming REGEX exercise, as well as exercises on cyber security in the Serbian capital.