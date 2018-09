Politics "Russian and Serbian brothers and sisters"/PHOTO Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has posted a photo on Facebook showing herself and Serbia's and Russia's foreign ministers. Source: Sputnik Friday, September 28, 2018 | 14:16 Tweet Share (Tanjug/Serbian MFA)

Sputnik is reporting that the photo was taken at the UN HQ in New York City, during the UN General Assembly meetings this week.

"Russian and Serbian brothers and sisters," Zakharova captioned the photo of herself, Sergei Lavrov, and Ivica Dacic.