Politics Opposition to remove Thaci from Kosovo dialogue? Kosovo PM Ramush Haradinaj and Deputy PM Fatmir Limaj might join the opposition demands to exclude Kosovo president Hashim Thaci from the Kosovo dialogue. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, August 29, 2018 | 13:48 Tweet Share (EPA, illustration purposes)

Pristina-based Koha Ditore daily writes this.

According to the paper, two parties in the leading coalition in Kosovo parliament, The Alliance for the Future of Kosovo led by Haradinaj and Limaj's Social Democratic Initiative (NISMA) would join the request to call for a parliament meeting and pass a resolution which would forbid Thaci to negotiate with Belgrade about "territorial integrity of Kosovo" .



The meeting will probably be held on September 4, only three days before the announced continuation of the dialogue in Brussels.



The Chairman of the Kosovo Assembly and the leader of the most influential Democratic Party of Kosovo, Kadri Veseli criticized the opposition's request on Tuesday describing it as "absurd and unnecessary"



He pointed out that institutions mustn't "mislead citizens and create tension and panic."



However, Haradinaj and Limaj ignored his words, Koha Ditore daily writes.