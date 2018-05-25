Politics Dacic "warns Britain over stance on UNSC Kosovo sessions" Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic has warned Britain because of its position that fewer UN Security Council sessions dedicated to Kosovo should be held. Source: Vecernje novosti, Tanjug Friday, May 25, 2018 | 09:32 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file)

This is according to Belgrade daily Vecernje Novosti.

It writes on Friday that Dacic pointed out to the British ambassador in Belgrade that Serbia would not view it favorably if his country in August, when it will preside over the UN Security Council, puts the issue of holding fewer, or abandoning altogether the public sessions on the situation in Kosovo and Metohija on the agenda.



According to the newspaper, Dacic has conveyed this clear stance of Belgrade to British diplomatic representatives on the East River as well.



"Our side argues that the position of Britain toward the KiM (Kosovo and Metohija) sessions is impermissible, all the more so since it will be hosting the EU-Western Balkans summit in July, where precisely those who with their announced diplomatic action endanger it will once again speak in favor of the region's stability," Vecernje Novosti writes.



The UN Security Council Assembly sessions on Kosovo, which review reports about the situation in Kosovo submitted by the UN secretary-general, are held every three months.



According to Security council Resolution 1244, the reports are mandatory - although it does not specify how often they should be submitted. Instead the document states that this should happen "at appropriate intervals."



During the last such session, the United States and the United Kingdom were joined the four other Western members of the Security Council in their effort to change the format of the sessions of that body dedicated to Kosovo, something opposed by Russia, China, and Serbia.