Politics Kosovo special court gets new prosecutor Jack Smith as been appointed to the position of Specialist Prosecutor at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers (KSC). Monday, May 7, 2018

KSC PresidentEkaterina Trendafilova reacted to this by "sincerely congratulating Smith on his appointment."

"I trust that his extensive experience in criminal investigation and prosecution, both in the United States and internationally, will prove instrumental to the fulfillment of the mandate of the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office," Trendafilova said, according to a press release from her office.



"I am looking forward to establishing a fruitful working relationship with Mr.Smith, and I am confident that the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office will advance towards the fulfillment of its mandate.”



Trendafilova also "acknowledged the work of Kwai Hong Ip, the Deputy Specialist Prosecutor, who ensured the continuity of the work of the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office in the meantime."