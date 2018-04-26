Politics FM: Countries can't be Serbia's partners and work against us Serbia sticks to its policy, and everyone thinking to the contrary must decide whether they're our friends and partners, or will work against Serbia. Source: Tanjug Thursday, April 26, 2018 | 11:47 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said this on Thursday, on the occasion of media reports that said France plans to send protest notes to countries that withdraw their recognition of Kosovo's self-proclaimed independence.

"It seems to me that both are not possible," Dacic said in response to questions from journalists, while visiting the town of Sevojno.



The head of diplomacy recalled that Serbia has been facing the problem of recognitions of Kosovo's unilaterally declared independence for years - but that the government will continue to pursue its policy, which means agreements and compromise, but not abandoning of state and national interests.



"We will not be intimidated by anyone blackmailing us. We will continue to explain to everyone that the case of Kosovo is about violent secession and separatism, which is contrary to international law. That fake state Serbia does not recognize," Dacic said.



He stressed that Serbia "will succeed in reducing the number of countries that recognize the unilaterally declared independence of Kosovo."



"That irritates terribly those who think this issue has been resolved and that this is an irreversible process - but you see it is reversible," Dacic concluded.