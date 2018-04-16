Politics Minister "worried about EU's and NATO's conspicuous silence" Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Monday that "Pristina leaders cannot endanger peace in Serbia." Source: Tanjug Monday, April 16, 2018 | 15:33 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

However, Vulin assessed that the silence of the European Union and NATO when it comes to the statements of Ramush Haradinaj and Hashim Thaci was "worrying."

"Of course, Haradinaj, just like Thaci, cannot endanger peace and stability on any centimeter of the territory of the Republic of Serbia, and that is why the Serbian Army exists, anyway," the minister said in a statement.



"Of course we are strong enough and, of course we are ready enough to prevent any terrorist, whether convicted or not, such as Ramush Haradinaj, from endangering peace in the territory of the Republic of Serbia and elsewhere in the Balkans," Vulin said.



His statement came after Haradinaj, who serves as Kosovo's prime minister, referred to the towns of Bujanovac and Presevo in the southern part of central Serbia as "Eastern Kosovo."



Vulin also stressed that it was "worrying that the entire European Union and NATO are so conspicuously silent when Thaci threatens with guns and when Haradinaj talks about some 'Eastern Kosovo'."



"It would be time for them to speak and calm the entire Balkans with their clear statement, with a clear view that Thaci and Haradinaj speak only for themselves, and do not have the support either of the EU or NATO for what they are saying, and for attempts to endanger peace and security in the whole of the Balkans. It's time they spoke up," Vulin stressed.