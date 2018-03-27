Politics Kosovo minister still in hospital after police assault Kosovo Minister of Agriculture Nenad Rikalo, who was injured in the Kosovo special police operation on Monday, is still in the hospital. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, March 27, 2018 | 16:10 Tweet Share (Tanjug/STR)

Rikalo - a Serb from the Serb List ticket, which on Tuesday announced it would leave the Kosovo government - remains in the intensive care unit of the Clinical Hospital Center in Kosovska Mitrovica.

According to Prva TV's reporter, he has suffered chest injuries and is now in a stable and not life-threatening condition.



Rikalo was among over 30 people who were injured - including another Kosovo government official, Zeljko Jovic - when the Kosovo police on Monday in Kosovska Mitrovica stormed a building during a gathering dedicated to the internal dialogue on Kosovo.



Kosovo police arrested Serbian Government's Office for Kosovo and Metohija head Marko Djuric, who was also injured, and showed up before reporters in Belgrade on Tuesday with bandaged arms, as he revealed some details of his ordeal.