Politics Serbia cannot be blackmailed, says prime minister Ana Brnabic says she hopes the European Union will recognize the huge wish, work and flexibility of Serbia to resolve the issue of Kosovo and Metohija. Thursday, March 15, 2018 | 09:18

At the same time, the prime minister stressed that Serbia is "not a country that is economically, politically and socially weak, and cannot be blackmailed."

Commenting on her meeting in Belgrade on Wednesday with US State Department official Wess Mitchell, the prime minister said the views of Serbia and the United States on the issue of the southern Serbian province diverge greatly, and that, being "new to politics,"she was making an effort to, in a common sense manner, "explain that what they protect and propose, has no particular meaning in the standards".



Brnabic told TV Pink that Serbia was trying to get the best out of cooperation with the United States on this issue, and stressed that the largest portion of work in that area has been taken on by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, which, as she said, left the government with space to deal with economic and other topics.



Brnabic also announced the arrival of senior political representatives of Switzerland and Norway, and stressed that it was important for Serbia to pay attention to building better relations with other countries.