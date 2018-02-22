Politics If only they'd recognize Kosovo... Thaci talks Moscow's role Hashim Thaci says Russia could play "a very positive role for the peace process" if it were to recognize Kosovo. Izvor: Tanjug Thursday, February 22, 2018 | 12:28 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file)

If that happened, the Kosovo president told the German daily Die Tageszeitung, Belgrade "would be able to step out of the false mythology."

Tanjug reported this on Thursday, citing UNMIK's Media Observer, which in turn quoted the Albanian language daily Koha Ditore.



Thaci also "accused Russia of using its power at the UN Security Council to prevent Kosovo from joining the UN."



As or the five EU member states refusing to recognize Kosovo, he said this was “a huge handicap.”



Kosovo is a success story, Thaci also asserted during the interview.



“We are continuously improving our international position. The economy is on the rise and we have achieved 4 percent economic growth in the recent years,” he said.



Asked to comment on Kosovo’s EU perspective, he replied that Kosovo "has a clear vision of Euro-Atlantic integration."



"We are patient and we will work very hard to improve the situation in Kosovo. Anti-western positions and ideologies have no chance in succeeding or having influence in Kosovo. Above all, we want the EU to reflect on its hesitating policy," said Thaci.