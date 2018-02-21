Politics Serbian and Russian foreign ministers pen joint op-ed Major tasks to further strengthen the inexhaustible potential of the Serbian-Russian partnership lie ahead of us today, say Ivica Dacic and Sergei Lavrov. Izvor: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, February 21, 2018 | 13:17 Tweet Share Sergei Lavrov and Ivica Dacic (EPA, file)

"We want to continue work on strengthening this tradition in all possible ways for the benefit of present and future generations of our countries," the Serbian and Russian foreign ministers said in a joint article published by Politika in Serbia, and Rossiyskaya Gazeta in Russia.

Dacic and Lavrov penned the joint op-ed to mark the 180th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



The ministers state say that relations between Serbia and Russia have today been elevated to the level of strategic partnership, and that political dialogue was developing dynamically, under conditions of trust and understanding, regularly, and at the highest level.



The article recalls that in December of last year, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had a successful visit to Russia.



It is noted that inter-parliamentary cooperation is continuing, which has been given serious impetus by the visit to Serbia of the Russian Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko in November, and by State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin in June of 2017. Substantial contacts are also strengthening among the two countries' foreign policy departments.



"We note with pleasure the positive dynamics of trade and economic and military and technical relations, the successful realization of joint projects in the field of energy, transport and culture. A firm contractual and legal foundation for Serbian-Russian relations has been elaborated, that is developing consistently," Dacic and Lavrov said.



The ministers pointed out that the two countries are pursuing an independent, pragmatic and balanced foreign policy, relying on their own national interests. "At the same time, we are determined to respect the basic principles of international relations contained in the UN Charter," Dacic and Lavrov said, adding that the two countries consistently advocate overcoming the key challenges and threats in the modern world by firmly relying on international law.



"Our cooperation is special in the mutual respect of the choices made by the other side, and in the taking into account of the other side's interests. Belgrade and Moscow stand against the harmful practice of, 'either with us or against us', which has already led to the strengthening of mistrust and instability on the European continent," the ministers said.



They also present a cross-section of relations between the two countries since February 23, 1838, when Serbian Prince Milos Obrenovic received the first Russian consul, Gerasim Taschenko, which marked the beginning of formal diplomatic ties between the two nations.



Referring to NATO's bombing of Serbia in 1999, Dacic and Lavrov recalled that relations between Serbia and Russia at that time "passed the test of firmness":



"Thanks to our joint efforts the NATO aggression on the SRJ (Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, Serbia and Montenegro) was halted, while the conflict around Kosovo and Metohija moved to a political framework, secured by the passing of UN Security Council Resolution 1244. The resolution guarantees Serbian sovereignty over the province. To this day, we are defending together Serbia's legitimate rights related to Kosovo and Metohija, relying on international law."



The article also mentions the two world wars, that offered "more examples of brotherhood in arms and sacrifices made at the altar of victory."



Sergei Lavrov is visiting Serbia on Wednesday and Thursday, where he will be received by top Serbian officials. According to media reports, President Aleksandar Vucic will hand him a letter for Vladimir Putin, inviting the Russian leader to visit Serbia.