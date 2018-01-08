Politics Officials criticize SPC dignitary for comments about Vucic Serbian Presidency's Secretary General Nikola Selakovic says Metropolitan Amfilohije is "engaging in sorcery." Source: B92, RTS Monday, January 8, 2018 | 14:32 Tweet Metropolitan Amfilohije (Tanjug, file)

Selakovic in this way reacted to the statement of the top dignitary of the Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC) in Montenegro, who said he feared that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic would "hand over KiM (Kosovo and Metohija)."

Amfilohije also said during the weekend that he was afraid the president's policy would lead to "the betrayal of Serbia and Kosovo," and that Vucic has "changed."



The metropolitan made these statements after adding his signature to "The Appeal for the Defense of Kosovo and Metohija" - which he said he signed "due to a lack of trust, and because of the scheming."



"I could talk about the statements of Amfilohije Radovic for hours. What else do you expect from a man who has already twice held funeral service for Vucic," Selakovic told RTS.



This official of the ruling SNS and close associate of the president of Serbia also said that Amfilohije was "not condemning Vucic for something he has done, but is dealing in sorcery."



"He talks about some uncertain things, he is saying something that in no way reflects the spirit of Serbian Orthodoxy," Selakovic said.



He added that it was "symptomatic" who "rushed to inform the Serbian public of Amfilohije's statements" - specifying that it was, above all, "the American N1 television."



The former justice minister also that Vucic's predecessors and their policies "reduced the number of Serbs in Montenegro," while Vucic's policy "led to an increase in the number of Serbs in Kosovo."



"As he did not want with ingratiate himself to the Belgrade clique and those who pushed (the city of) Belgrade into debt, Vucic will not ingratiate himself with Amfilohije Radovic, either," Selakovic said.



Speaking on Monday, Vucic said he would not comment on Amfilohije's statement "before January 14."



On that day, the president explained, he will speak for RTS "about that another accusations made at his expense and at the expense of his team."



Beside Selakovic, those who on Monday did comment on the SPC dignitary's statement to denounce it include cabinet minister Aleksandar Vulin and Zorana Mihajlovic, and Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija Marko Djuric.