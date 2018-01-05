Politics Prime minister extends Christmas greetings Prime Minister Ana Brnabic extended Christmas greetings to Serbian Patriarch Irinej and believers who celebrate Christmas according to the Julian calendar. Source: B92 Friday, January 5, 2018 | 12:55 Tweet (Tanjug, file)

Orthodox Christians in Serbia, and in several other countries, mark the holiday on January 7.

According to the Serbian government's website, in her message. Brnabic wished those celebrating "to pass this holiday in peace and good spirit with their families and friends."



“I wish you to pass the merriest Christian holiday in the spirit of tolerance, love, forgiveness and understanding," the prime minister said.



"Christmas is the time when we are surrounded by our beloved ones from whom we gain strength for the challenges that are ahead of us, we build goodness and faith in a better tomorrow. This holiday is also the time when we offer full support to those who need our help," Brnabic said, and ended the message with the Christmas greeting, "Peace from God, Christ is born!ˮ