Djokovic one step away from Steffi Graf - 376th week of reign

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic started the 376th week at the top of the ATP ranking.

Foto: Profimedia
Djokovic is in first place on the list of the best tennis players in the world with 7,070 points, second ranked is the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz with 6,730, and the third is the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas with 5,940 points.

Djokovic continued to increase his own record for the number of weeks spent at the top of world tennis.

He returned to first position the week before last, after winning his tenth title at the Australian Open and at the same time reaching his 22nd Grand Slam trophy.

Next Monday, Serbian tennis player will equal the absolute record for the number of weeks in first place, which is held by former German tennis player Steffi Graf with 377 weeks at the top.

Djokovic will become the absolute record holder on February 27.

As for the other Serbian tennis players, Miomir Kecmanović remained at 33, Laslo Djere advanced by five places and is now 57, Filip Krajinović holds 69th position, and Dušan Lajović is ranked 90.

There was only one change in the Top 10, Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime swapped places, so the American is now the seventh player in the world.

