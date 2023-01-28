Sports It will be better, in the metaverse News from the metaverse: Australian Open Final is not played by Novak Djokovic, but by Rafael Nadal. Source: B92, Zoran Kecman Saturday, January 28, 2023 | 22:44 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Furthermore, Roger Federer has not retired yet. He is playing for the title, with Rafa.



And all the audiences in Australia are happy! So happy and thrilled!

Oh, it's just that it won't match the reality, because the reality in Melbourne for years, except for the last one, when they slammed the door in front of his face, is Novak Djokovic.



Let's hope that it will be the same on Sunday, from 9.30 a.m. CET, when he plays his jubilee, the tenth Australian final.



It's no wonder that the creators of that "metaverse", whatever it is, started tinkering with these virtual wishes in Grand Slam tournaments last year.



It's understandable, it was a form of escape from the reality of tennis, and that reality says that a lot of positive winds somehow blow from the East...



After all, isn't this Australian Open a confirmation of exactly that?



Serbian Djokovic and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, whose mother is Russian, will play in the men's singles final.



In the women's final, we saw Elena Rybakina from Moscow, who plays under the flag of Kazakhstan, and Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus.



In the junior women's final, two Russian girls, Andreeva and the champion Korneeva. Well, there are also young stars who continue to confirm that something really good is happening with tennis in the East. Not for years, but now it will be for decades.



And there comes a need for a metaverse, of those who are used to big titles being handed out to players coming from the West, in that broader sense.

Foto: Profimedia

This eternal antagonism between the West and the East is visible, unfortunately, in tennis as well.



In the world of sports, anyone's origin shouldn't matter. As well as anyone's opinion. Sport should bring everyone together, not divide them. That's how it should be, at least in theory. But it's clearly not.



I guess the right to free opinion and its expression, something they swear by in the West, is a product of civilization, of the free world?



But it means something else for them - if you think the same as we do, you are welcome, if you don't, you should be expelled. Forbidden. "Cancelled". "Banned".



A strange democracy.



The master minds of all this confusion are the old political inquisitors. They say that they will not play politics at tournaments, but they themselves implement politics at the same tournaments. Remember Wimbledon.



They say that some cannot play because of this or that, they remove the flag next to players' names and the name of the country, and then when someone has a different opinion, it is inadmissible, it is forbidden, it is not democratic.



And the dirtiest thing is that they drag into the game those who did not even think that they would be dragged into all this.



Fortunately, Novak Djokovic is drawing the map of his reign where it is most needed, on the court. Although it is not easy for him with all that burden, which he is carrying on his back for years.

Foto: Profimedia

The man who is on the threshold of breaking absolutely every record in the world of tennis is still disputed. He still comes across shenanigans, one or the other, mostly hatched in the brains of media trusts, who can't do anything but throw the pistons under the wheels.



But unfortunately for them, Novak's "grinding roller" crushes it all, his bulldozer clears a path through that forest and he writes history, in a magnificent way.



Do they really think that the stained lead of all those "Ages", "Heralds" and other deaf tribunes will really be an obstacle for such a champion wolf?



I say again, they have learned nothing all these years. Well, let that be additional fuel for Novak even on Sunday morning CET. Although he doesn't need it, he's already going turbo-powered, straight to history.



Tsitsipas is on the other side of the net for the second time in the final of a slam facing Djokovic.



And Novak will not underestimate him, nor should he.



The Greek absolutely deservedly earned the opportunity to be a challenger, and he has his "sirtaki", "bouzouki", and jokingly, "souvlaki brigade" in this Melbourne den, because there are numerous stores in Melbourne selling their famous meat products under his name for years.



And yes, he has improved certain elements in his game, primarily defensive, but on Sunday he will again face the toughest possible opponent.



Playing against Novak in Melbourne, could it be more difficult?



Well, let it be another holiday of tennis, another dream final, as Boris Becker so beautifully said.

Foto: Profimedia

Fortunately, not everyone from the West is so short-sighted and narrow-minded when it comes to Novak.



Those who respect only the laws of the tennis game, who know very well that they appreciate the value of every spilled drop of sweat on the court, so they are able to see the light that Novak Djokovic radiates.



"He's been the best player in the world for a few months now. He's had a wild, tough year, but he's come out," Jim Courier said.



"The young guys are attacking him, but they're not there yet, he seems to be head and shoulders above them all. It's unreal how good he is, how impressive he is," added Australian Pat Cash.



Even the veteran Ken Rosewall, when asked if they could somehow beat Novak in Melbourne, simply said:



"No, unless he stretches the hamstring in the other leg. Only then could he lose."



Which in other words means - he wins even with one healthy leg!



Champions know what they are talking about and it is really important for Novak that they respect him where it matters most, in the world of tennis.



And, after all, what other option did he leave them with his results, countless successes all these years? Can they put a black blindfold over their eyes and overlook it all, be silent?



Clearly, they can't. Sports have always belonged to athletes and it should remain so.



For all those who do not like what is currently on the repertoire in the tennis world, there is always an alternative.



In that "metaverse" of theirs. Some other guys may be winning there.