Sports Djokovic: I am ready, I'm at 110 percent Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic made a statement after his victory over Tommy Paul. Friday, January 27, 2023

Novak Djokovic, with his victory over Paul, reached the final of the Australian Open, where he will play against Stefanos Tsitsipas.



It will be his tenth Australian Open final and here is what Djokovic had to say after achieving this feat.



"The support means a lot to me, especially at this stage of my career, I thank them, it is my engine and the source of my energy. I am grateful that I have enough strength in my legs to play at this level," Djokovic said.



Where is your level? How much you can?



"Great, it's perfect, I'm at 110%. Stefanos, see you in two days. Listen, of course you can't play like at the beginning of the tournament, but we invested a lot in the preparation period to be able to play a five-set match in the final. Experience helps me, but we'll see how it will look on the court where things change from moment to moment. Sometimes there are longer breaks between points, there were heavy legs, but it's important that I kept my nerves. It was tense in the first set, but everything fell into place after that, so I'm happy with the placement in the new final".



"I respect Tsitsipas a lot," Djokovic told Jim Courier on court afterward. "He has improved over the years. I actually think he is one of the most interesting guys off the tour, with his interests off the court, his hairstyle and all, but it's all business on Sunday for both of us. Let the better player win."



"Winning Grand Slams and being the No. 1 are probably the two biggest peaks you can climb as a professional tennis player," said Djokovic, the men's record holder with 373 weeks at No.1.



"Let’s see what happens."



Djokovic holds a commanding 10-2 record against Tsitsipas, including winning the last nine and all four in 2022.



When they met in the 2021 French Open final, Djokovic had to overturn a two-set deficit.



"I think it was the first time I came from two sets to love down in a Grand Slam final. It was also his first Grand Slam final," Djokovic said, right on both counts. "It was a really physical, emotional, mental battle, it always is with Stefanos."



Although winning majors is Djokovic's main priority nowadays, the winner of Sunday night's final also brings the No.1 ranking.



