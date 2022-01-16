Sports Novak will not play in the Australian Open! World No.1, Novak Djokovic, will not play in the first Grand Slam of the season. Source: B92, M.Dj. Sunday, January 16, 2022 | 08:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

After the victory in the court of Victoria, the Minister of Immigration, Alex Hawk, decided to cancel Djokovic's visa.



The case went to the Federal Court, where everything was resolved.



After the new trial and all the presented facts, the court decided for almost three hours on the fate of Novak Djokovic.



They ruled that he would not be granted a visa again and that he had to leave Australia.



So he will not play in the Australian Open and will not defend the title.