Sports Nadal finished the season! Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal announced that this season is over for him. Source: B92, M.T. Friday, August 20, 2021 | 13:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO ↑ collapse

The main reason he will not be at the US Open, but at other tournaments as well until the end of the year, is a foot injury.



"Hello everyone, I want to inform you that unfortunately I will not play anymore this season. Honestly, I have had too many problems with foot injuries in the last year and I have to take a break," Nadal said on Twitter.



"After talking to my family and team, I made this decision. I missed a lot of important competitions this year, like Wimbledon and the Olympics."



Nadal said that the foot injury is not new, and that it has been bothering him practically since 2005. In the end, he stated that he would try to recover as soon as possible, and thanked everyone in advance for their understanding and support in important and difficult times.



Let us remind you, Nadal did not participate in the previous US Open either, while in 2019 he won the tournament, defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final.