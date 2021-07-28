Serbia won bronze!
The Serbian men's national 3x3 basketball team defeated Belgium with 21:10 and won a bronze medal.Source: B92, S.N.
Serbian basketball players were not defeated in groups and with seven consecutive victories, they reached the semifinals.
Russia was better on Wednesday morning with the result of 21:10, and Serbia beat Belgium with exactly that 21:10 and won the bronze in Tokyo.
During the entire match, the Serbian national team was a better rival, a more determined rival and controlled the situation on the field at all times.
They reached the first point very quickly, and an important moment was a new lead just a few seconds after the Belgians made the score even.
As soon as Serbia made it to 7: 3 after a beautiful action, we saw that the Belgians started to fall. However, they woke up in one part, after Majstorović's technical, they reached 11: 8, but that is more or less all they managed to do.
The series of Serbia of 10: 2 and a big victory for winning a bronze medal at the Olympic Games follow.
Dušan Domović Bulut was the most efficient with 7 points, Aleksandar Ratkov and Mihailo Vasić scored 5 points each, and Dejan Majstorović scored 4 points.
Great job, a new medal for Serbia!
🥉 BRONZA za basketaše 3x3‼️— Team Serbia (@OKSrbije) July 28, 2021
🏀 Naši basketaši osvojili su 4️⃣. medalju za #TeamSerbia na Olimpijskim igrama u Tokiju, pobedom nad reprezentacijom Belgije sa 21:10.
💪Bravoo momciii #SRB #Tokyo2020 #3x3 @ekoserbia pic.twitter.com/N0ewAH95fg