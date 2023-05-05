Crime "Terrorist Act"; Eight dead near Mladenovac, seven critical; Attacker still at large In the shooting that took place tonight in Mladenovac, at least eight people got killed, several wounded. Attacker refuses to surrender, shooting at the police. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, May 5, 2023 | 02:02 Tweet Share

Members of the police are also at the scene of the incident.



According to unofficial information, there are also injured children.



KBC "Dragiša Mišović" and "Zemun" receive the injured.



According to unofficial information, they will no longer receive anyone in the Emergency Center, but in KBC "Dragiša Mišović" and "Zemun". There are currently two injured in KBC "Dragiša Mišović". Two men, one is 23 years old and the other is around 40. Both are currently in the operating room. Several patients were resuscitated during admission.

Helicopters in the vicinity of Mladenovac

Minister of Internal Affairs Bratislav Gašić assessed tonight's shooting in Mladenovac as an act of terrorism.



All the special units of the Ministry of the Interior are on the ground - SAJ brigade, gendarmerie, helicopters, Police Administration Belgrade, Police Administration Smederevo... Members of the special unit released dogs on the attacker, who is allegedly hiding in the woods. Thermal imaging drones are also included.

The killer did not take hostages

The killer from the massacre in Mladenovac is still in Šepšin, where the police surrounded him. Negotiations are underway, and the killer did not take hostages in the house, Novosti has learned.

25 people shot?

According to the latest information from the Telegraph, U.B. shot 25 people with an automatic rifle in two villages near Mladenovac.



According to the media, 8 people were killed, while 15 were wounded.



According to the latest information from Telegraf, the killer fled through two villages and shot 18 people on that occasion. Other media, on the other hand, write that a total of 9 and 11 people were wounded.



The exact number is unknown, as well as what is happening at the site now.



Several patients were resuscitated, the media added.

A killer is allegedly hiding here