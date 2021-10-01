Crime The hearing of Miroslav Aleksić postponed; A banner was waiting for him PHOTO The owner of the acting school, Miroslav Aleksić, accused of raping and sexually harassing the students of his school, had his preparatory hearing postponed. Source: Tanjug Friday, October 1, 2021 | 11:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ JADRANKA ILIC/ nr

Aleksic arrived at the Palace of Justice, however, his lawyer Zoran Jakovljevic tested positive for coronavirus, so today's preparatory hearing, scheduled for 12 o'clock, was postponed for October 28. The defense attorney informed the court that he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and that he could not come, the High Court told Tanjug.



Aleksic came accompanied by his wife and another woman.



He came from house arrest, after the Court of Appeals lifted his detention on September 10 and imposed a ban on leaving the apartment with electronic surveillance. The trial should be public, unless the participants in the proceedings request that the court exclude the public for the protection of privacy.



Aleksic is charged with four counts of rape, two of which were of prolonged duration and five counts of sexual harassment, two of which were also qualified with prolonged duration. Actress Milena Radulović was the first to report him for sexual abuse, and soon Iva Ilinčić and other girls joined the accusations against him.



He was arrested on January 16 and was in custody until September 10.

In front of the court, three women and one man developed a banner "We believe Milena Radulović", the actress who first reported him for rape in January this year.

After the hearing was postponed, they called him "rapist, rapist".



The proxies of the actresses Jugoslav Tintor and Borivoje Borović also came to the court, but as the presence of Aleksic's lawyer, defense counsel, is necessary for the criminal acts for which Aleksić is charged, the hearing had to be postponed.