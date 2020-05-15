Crime Media: Lawyer Petronijevic and Judge Pekovic brutally assaulted in Vracar A group of hooligans attacked and brutally beat lawyer Goran Petronijevic and retired judge Novica Pekovic last night, the media report Source: Beta Friday, May 15, 2020 | 09:30 Tweet Share Foto: Deposit/ia_64

According to the media, Petronijevic and Pekovic were in the garden of a cafe in Vracar and were attacked for no reason at around midnight by a group of hooligans who had previously made noise and shouted at passers-by, sitting in a cafe right next to the restaurant where Petronijevic and Pekovic were.



As it was reported, they were transported to the Emergency Center with severe bodily injuries.



Petronijevic confirmed that the attack took place and stated that neither he nor Pekovic, who was the president of the Court of Appeals in Novi Sad, knew the attackers.



Unofficially, two hooligans are identified.