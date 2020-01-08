Crime Media: Darko Kovacevic has been shot at Greek media report that the celebrated Serbian football player and until recently Sports Director of the Serbian Football Federation Darko Kovacevic was shot at Source: B92 Wednesday, January 8, 2020 | 09:34 Tweet Share foto: Srdjan Stevanovic/Starsportphoto

Former Serbia striker Darko Kovacevic was shot at on Tuesday evening outside his home in the Athens suburb of Glyfada, the Athens News Agency (ANA) reported, along with prototheme.gr web portal.



The gunman's burning car was found near the airport.



Kovacevic suffered a knee injury and was taken to a local hospital.



The "to10.gr" portal reveals details of the attack and states that it is "a miracle that Kovacevic survived this attack".



The attacker had reportedly ambushed Kovacevic in front of his home, intercepting him.



Kovacevic was not killed, as he took to the ground, deceiving the attacker who thought he had successfully completed his task, the portal said.



The motive for the attack is still unknown.