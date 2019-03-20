Crime Man arrested for stealing 28,000 loaves of bread The police in Pozarevac have filed a criminal complaint against a 32-year-old worker of a company from the vicinity of Belgrade that produces baked goods. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, March 20, 2019 | 13:36 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

Another man, a 43-year-old resident of Pozarevac, a town in eastern Serbia, is also facing criminal charges for aiding the suspect in stealing a total of over 28,000 loaves of bread.

The crime was perpetrated from October until December 2018, the police believe, and has resulted in damages of over a million Serbian dinars (RSD) sustained by the company.