Man arrested for stealing 28,000 loaves of bread

The police in Pozarevac have filed a criminal complaint against a 32-year-old worker of a company from the vicinity of Belgrade that produces baked goods.

Source: Tanjug
(Thinkstock)
Another man, a 43-year-old resident of Pozarevac, a town in eastern Serbia, is also facing criminal charges for aiding the suspect in stealing a total of over 28,000 loaves of bread.

The crime was perpetrated from October until December 2018, the police believe, and has resulted in damages of over a million Serbian dinars (RSD) sustained by the company.

